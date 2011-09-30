Edward Krudy

NEW YORK, Sept 30 Big European financial institutions such as Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse tumbled on Friday, pulling down U.S. counterparts as fears of a contagion effect from a possible Greek default mushroomed.

As Wall Street skidded to its worst quarter in three years Morgan Stanley ended down more than 10 percent and the cost of insuring its debt jumped in what traders and investors said were echoes of the financial meltdown in 2008.

Credit Suisse (CS.N) fell 6.2 percent to $26.24 in New York while Deutsche Bank (DB.N) fell 9 percent to $34.61. Investors fear European lenders will be saddled with massive losses if Greece -- and potentially others -- default on their debt, sending shock waves through the global financial system.

The extent of Morgan Stanley's exposure to Europe was unclear but it is likely to offer detailed information when it reports third-quarter results next month. [ID:nS1E78T0RP]

"The problem in the global economy seems to be emanating not from the U.S. this time but from Europe," said Michael Sheldon, chief market strategist at RDM Financial in Westport, Connecticut. "The worry is that U.S. financials get dragged down through both direct and indirect exposure."

Sheldon said he was comfortable with positions he owns in Citigroup (C.N) and JPM Morgan Chase (JPM.N).

The BNY Mellon index of leading American Depositary Receipts .BKADR fell 3 percent, while the Standard & Poor's 500 index .SPX fell 2.5 percent.

A steep slide on Friday closed out a fifth month of losses on Wall Street as fears of a hard landing in the world's second largest economy joined the potent mix troubling investors after China's manufacturing sector shrank for the third month.

Those fears pressured Chinese stocks traded in the United States as the BNY Mellon index of leading Chinese ADRs .BKCN fell 2.6 percent. Hong Kong shares slumped on Friday, closing out their worst quarter in a decade.

Baidu Inc (BIDU.O), the Internet search engine, fell 3.1 percent to $106.91 in New York, after falling nearly 10 percent in the previous session. The stock has dropped 27 percent in the last two weeks.

Elsewhere in Asia, a joint venture of Hitachi Ltd HIT.N and LG Electronics Inc has agreed to plead guilty and pay a $21.1 million fine for bid-rigging and price-fixing in the sale of optical disk drives. Hitachi Ltd shares fell 3.2 percent to $49.42.