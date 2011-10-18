NEW YORK Oct 18 U.S. stock index futures were lower late Tuesday after Apple Inc (AAPL.O) sold off following its quarterly results.

S&P 500 futures SPc1 fell 5.8 points while Nasdaq 100 futures NDc1 lost 21.75 points.

Apple shares lost 4.8 percent to $402 in extended trading.

In the regular session, U.S. stocks surged as buyers latched on to another report of agreements to strengthen the euro zone's rescue fund amd bid up stocks aggressively. (Reporting by Ryan Vlastelica; Editing by Jan Paschal)