By Alistair Smout
LONDON, May 1 The resilience of shares in
UK-listed banks to uncertainty over the consequences of next
week's election could be short-lived, with credit markets
signalling that stock prices are overdue a correction.
Among the policies being proclaimed by the main parties
ahead of the May 7 vote, set to be the most unpredictable for
decades and unlikely to produce a working majority for either
main party, are increased regulation and a possible referendum
on Britain's EU membership.
Despite this, FTSE 350 banks have risen 5.5
percent so far this year, with the head of Lloyds
playing down potential disruption from the election after
posting higher profit on Friday.
Yet Europe's biggest bank, HSBC, has rallied
strongly over the past week after saying it was considering
moving its headquarters away from Britain to minimise the
potential disruption from politics.
Investors in banks' credit default swaps appear to share
some of HSBC's concerns.
Spreads have widened, meaning that investors are pricing in
a greater chance of default among UK banks. The widening is not
evident in continental European lenders, and analysts attributed
it to concern about the consequences of the election.
HSBC's 5-year CDS spreads have widened by 40 percent since
February, with Barclays, Lloyds and RBS spreads up 10-25
percent.
By contrast, Deutsche Bank has not seen spreads
widen, despite receiving a bill of $2.5 billion from regulators
in April. France's BNP Paribas and Italy's UniCredit
have seen spreads tighten by 3 and 15 percent respectively.
CDS spreads for UK utilities, also seen as vulnerable to
increased regulation depending on who wins the election, have
also widened. But unlike banks, their shares have fallen.
Chris Parkinson, head of research at Christopher Street
Capital, said the widening CDS spread did not reflect a serious
chance that banks will default, but that it did suggest, on past
form, that equity prices would correct.
"The UK lenders have CDS spreads at the wider end of the
spectrum after spiking higher ahead of the election. We have
seen an increased risk outlook in the UK banks," Parkinson said.
"We see more downside for the UK banks than continental
European counterparts."
Veronika Pechlaner, fund manager at Ashburton, said: "I'd be
wary of chasing the rally. We know there are more taxes to come,
from both parties, and they will only get higher for the entire
industry.
"It's hard to get any visibility on future returns in UK
banks."
Saxo Bank recommends buying "put" options on the blue-chip
FTSE 100 index to hedge against a win by the opposition
Labour party, which could increase regulation of banks and
energy stocks, knocking back the market as a whole.
Conversely, should Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives win, the bank recommends a purer play on
financials, given their promise of an EU referendum, saying it
would short Barclays, currently around 254.60 pence,
with a target price of 240 pence.
