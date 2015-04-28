LONDON, April 28 With Britain's most
unpredictable general election in decades just over a week away,
investors and traders are bracing for wobbles on a stock market
that up until now has soundly shrugged off political risk.
Britons head to the polls on May 7, and barometers of stock
market volatility are beginning to rise while domestically
exposed stocks underperform as polling data and campaign
developments build up twitchiness on dealing desks.
Investors tend to favour Prime Minister David Cameron's
Conservatives over the left-of-centre Labour Party, which has
vowed to regulate utilities and hike taxes on banker bonuses.
However, U.S. banks such as Goldman Sachs and Citi have
warned of economic uncertainty should the Conservatives win
because of their promise to hold a referendum over Britain's
membership of the European Union.
Late-race policy announcements such as Labour's promise of
rent controls have already this week hit specific sectors such
as housebuilders and property firms like Zoopla, with
risk gradually spreading beyond sectors like utilities.
The Scottish National Party, the euro-sceptic United Kingdom
Independence Party and the Liberal Democrats, who have partnered
the Conservatives in government, all hope to wield influence
following a vote where no party is likely to command a majority.
Few expect a widespread election-driven hit to Britain's
blue-chip FTSE 100 index, which touched an all-time high on
Monday as years of post-crisis easy money from central banks
continues to trump politics. The index's components are
relatively globalised and a major poll upset is unlikely.
But election ripples are breaking the surface, and memories
of last year's Scottish independence referendum, which only
ruffled markets just before the vote, are frequently invoked.
"It's a little bit like with the Scottish referendum, the
closer you get to the finishing line, you do tend to get a few
wobbles," said Chris White, head of UK equities at Premier.
"I think there will be more... (The election) is at the
forefront of investors' minds now."
INCREASED HEDGING
Premier's White said he would not be making further changes
to his portfolio, having already cut exposure to domestic
utilities and the gambling sector among others.
A Reuters basket of domestically exposed stocks including
Lloyds and Tesco, which had outperformed
international peers since mid-February, is now lagging the FTSE
100 year-to-date with a 7.7 percent rise compared to an 8.2
percent rise for the broader stock-market index.
Some of the moves are linked swings in foreign exchange
markets. A new poll that showed Cameron building a six-point
lead over Labour sent sterling to a seven-week high on Monday,
pinning back the pound-denominated FTSE 100 in the process.
However, traditional measures of stock-market volatility
appear to point to a slightly increased level of investor
jumpiness too. The VFTSE is up 50 percent since
mid-March, while the U.S. VIX index is down 3 percent and
the European VSTOXX is up 20 percent.
"In advance of major changes, you'll get people wanting to
increase their hedging activity around that, in case there's a
bad outcome," Jeremy Lawson, chief economist at Standard Life
Investments, said. "In practice, unless you can't form a stable
government, then some of that fear will naturally dissipate."
On a more long-term basis, investment banks and fund
managers appear broadly sanguine about equity market risk.
"We suspect that risks for the UK economy and financial
markets emanating from a minority government are far less than
in the 1970s and indeed are rather modest," Citi strategists
wrote in a note, adding there was increasingly "limited
daylight" between the country's two main parties.
Despite the uncertainty in the polls, the lessons from the
last election mean that concerns over governmental stability
could be overdone.
"Back in 2010, a lot of people thought the Liberal
Democrat/Conservative coalition also wouldn't last. There were
lots of concerns around that, but it actually proved to be
enduring," Standard Life Investments' Lawson said.
"That's the key test."
(Editing by Crispian Balmer)