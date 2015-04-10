By Rodrigo Campos
NEW YORK, April 10 The seemingly insatiable
appetite of companies for their own stock is unlikely to be
satisfied soon, even if the U.S. Federal Reserve begins to hike
benchmark interest rates and shares get pricier.
That would extend a pattern established in the last round of
Fed tightening, according to a Reuters analysis of historical
data. Many market analysts expect that higher borrowing costs
won't derail the buyback boom that has been bolstering stocks.
Buybacks may lift earnings per share of companies in the
Standard & Poor's 500 index by between 1.5 and 2 percentage
points this year, according to estimates from Voya Investment
Management in New York. With earnings estimates now calling for
1.5 percent growth for all of 2015, buybacks could make the
difference between positive and negative growth in S&P 500 EPS.
Companies have ramped up stock repurchases since the
practice bottomed for this cycle in 2009. Buybacks reduce the
number of stocks in circulation, thereby boosting prices and
calculated earnings per share.
In 2014, while the S&P 500 rose to record highs, component
companies spent $553 billion on share repurchases, according to
S&P Dow Jones Indices data - a 16.3 percent increase from the
previous year and four times as much as they did in 2009.
The buyback spree has accelerated this year. Pending and
completed buybacks at all U.S.-based traded companies in the
first quarter rose to $179.7 billion compared with $124.2
billion in the first quarter of 2014, up almost 45 percent,
Thomson Reuters data show.
"Corporate management wants to do this trade," said Paul
Zemsky, chief investment officer, Multi-Asset Strategies and
Solutions at Voya Investment Management. "It's being rewarded by
the market, and it's cheap to do."
The S&P 500 buyback index, which includes the top
100 stocks with the highest buyback ratios in the benchmark, has
outperformed the S&P 500 for seven years in a row.
With low expectations for first quarter earnings just
starting to come in now, buybacks are an effective and
inexpensive way for companies to bolster their numbers, Zemsky
said.
As the Fed begins to raise short-term rates - something now
not expected until September - companies that
borrow money to buy their own shares will likely have to pay
more. Still, even several rounds of rate hikes may still leave
borrowing to buy back shares a profitable strategy.
In aggregate, S&P 500 companies would earn back almost 6
percent of their investment in repurchases in the following 12
months, as calculated by the earnings yield. On the other hand,
companies in good credit standing can now borrow money for 2.9
percent on average. Given those rates, it may be cost-efficient
to issue debt to buy their own shares for some time to come.
Companies intensified both bond issuance and buyback
activity as rates rose during the tightening cycle that started
in 2004. Back then, as the effective federal funds rate rose
from about 1 percent in the first half of 2004 to an average of
3.21 percent in 2005, 4.97 percent in 2006 and 5.26 percent in
the first half of in 2007, S&P 500 buybacks rose from $197.5
billion in 2004, to $349.2 billion in 2005, $431.8 billion in
2006 and $589.1 billion in 2007.
Today, the fed funds effective rate stands at 0.12 percent
and Fed policymakers estimate it will be about 0.625 percent at
the end of 2015, down from 1.125 percent in the previous
forecast.
A small initial increase in the cost of funding "probably
isn't going to matter that much to a lot of businesses,
especially if they are going to do it for share buybacks," said
Brian Jacobsen, chief portfolio strategist at Wells Fargo Funds
Management in Menomonee Falls, Wisconsin. "But it could signal
to companies that they better start acting now."
Companies do seem to be stepping ahead of the Fed, with
investment grade corporate bond issuance up 87 percent in the
first three months of this year to $345.6 billion, compared with
$185 billion in the first quarter of 2014, according to data
from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association.
"It could play out that companies could continue to make
buybacks throughout a good chunk of the tightening cycle," said
Brian Reynolds, chief market strategist at Rosenblatt Securities
in New York.
