TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Friday, for a 0.3 percent gain on the week, as base metal miners gained and a one-month low in the price of bullion hit shares of gold miners.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 15.98 points, or 0.10 percent, at 15,408.33. Eight of the ten main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)