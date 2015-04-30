Australian regulator sues Apple alleging iPhone 'bricking'
SYDNEY, April 6 Australia's consumer watchdog has sued Apple Inc alleging it used a software update to disable iPhones which had cracked screens fixed by third parties.
TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, but still notched a 2.2 percent gain on the month, as investors punished companies whose earnings reports failed to impress.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 124.20 points, or 0.81 percent, at 15,223.14. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
MEXICO CITY, April 5 State-owned oil company Pemex said on Wednesday that Mexican prosecutors have called for testimony from Pemex officials in an investigation of a bribery scandal around Brazil-based builder Odebrecht.
RIO DE JANEIRO, April 5 Brazilian planemaker Embraer SA sees $1.5 billion in annual exports as "a good target" for its KC-390 military cargo jet entering service next year, Jackson Schneider, head of the company's defense unit, said on Wednesday.