TORONTO, April 30 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, but still notched a 2.2 percent gain on the month, as investors punished companies whose earnings reports failed to impress.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 124.20 points, or 0.81 percent, at 15,223.14. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)