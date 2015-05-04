TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Monday, helped by gains in the financial sector as well as convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Co.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 27.70 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15367.47. Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Solarina Ho;Editing by Steve Orlofsky)