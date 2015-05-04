BRIEF-Total Energy Services says Savanna Energy Services' board has been reconstituted
* Board of directors of Savanna has been reconstituted following Total Energy's recent acquisition of common shares of Savanna
TORONTO May 4 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Monday, helped by gains in the financial sector as well as convenience store operator Alimentation Couche-Tard Co.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index ended up 27.70 points, or 0.2 percent, at 15367.47. Seven of the index's 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Solarina Ho;Editing by Steve Orlofsky)
* Intelgenx Technologies Corp files for offering of 8 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures due June 30, 2020 of up to C$10 million - sec filing Source text - http://bit.ly/2p1eWiq Further company coverage:
* announced that it has started up another new oxygen and nitrogen plant in Guangdong province Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: