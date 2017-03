TORONTO May 7 Canada's main stock index climbed higher on Thursday, reversing an earlier retreat as resource stocks turned positive and financial issues pared losses, but energy companies suffered another round of heavy declines.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index finished up 64.93 points, or 0.43 percent, at 15,088.82. Eight of the index's 10 main groups advanced. (Reporting by Solarina Ho)