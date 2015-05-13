BRIEF-Liquor Stores N.A. announces early redemption of 5.85 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
* Liquor Stores N.A. ltd. Announces early redemption of 5.85 pct convertible unsecured subordinated debentures
TORONTO May 13 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Wednesday for its third straight decline, with heavyweight energy and railway companies among the biggest losers.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 62.43 points, or 0.42 percent, at 14,980.72. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Phoenix Tower International acquires 202 wireless communication tower sites from Digicel in El Salvador
* Hyduke Energy Services Inc announces the closing of the acquisition of Avalanche Metal Industries Ltd Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: