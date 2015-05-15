BRIEF-Marcato comments on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes
* Marcato Capital Management LP on Buffalo Wild Wings' board changes - "In our view these changes do not go far enough"
TORONTO May 15 Canada's main stock index gained on Friday, and resource and industrial stocks led a broad upswing that was offset by weakness in banking and insurance issues.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 80 points, or 0.53 percent, at 15,108.12. It slipped 0.4 percent over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Ted Botha)
* Eagle Bulk Shipping confirms acquisition of 9 ultramax vessels