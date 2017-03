TORONTO May 22 Canada's main stock index closed barely lower on Friday, with financial and energy stocks weighing as investors took a cautious approach ahead of a U.S. trading holiday on Monday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 2.85 points, or 0.02 percent, at 15,200.76. It gained 0.6 percent in a four-session week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)