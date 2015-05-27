UPDATE 1-Dubai's Souq.com to make announcement on Amazon.com bid - sources
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
TORONTO May 27 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Wednesday, as gains in banking and industrial stocks offset losses among energy shares as resource prices dragged.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 59.66 points, or 0.40 percent, at 15,110.47. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)
* Dubai's Emaar Malls said it bid $800 mln for Souq.com (Adds details, background)
DUBAI, March 28 Middle Eastern online retailer Souq.com will make an announcement later on Tuesday about Amazon.com Inc's bid to buy 100 percent of the company from its shareholders, two sources familiar with the deal told Reuters.