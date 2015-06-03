BRIEF-Sia Engineering and Stratasys sign MOU for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
TORONTO, June 3 Canada's main stock index closed higher on Wednesday, driven by strength in the financial and technology sectors.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 49.94 points, or 0.33 percent, at 15,154.68. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak, editing by G Crosse)
* Sia Engineering Company and Stratasys sign mou for additive manufacturing strategic partnership
TORONTO, April 4 Canadian department store retailer Hudson's Bay Co reported a quarterly loss on Tuesday, due in part to an impairment charge related to weak sales at Saks OFF 5TH and Gilt.
BRASILIA, April 4 Itaúsa Investimentos SA, a family-controlled company that is a major shareholder in Brazil's No. 1 private-sector bank, said on Tuesday in a securities filing it bought a 7.65 percent stake in gas pipeline unit Nova Transportadora do Sudeste SA (NTS) for $292.3 million.