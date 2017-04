TORONTO, June 15 Canada's main stock index closed slightly higher on Monday despite the unfolding Greek debt drama, helped by action in individual shares such as Hudson's Bay Co after HBC announced a $3.2 billion European expansion plan.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 14.90 points, or 0.10 percent, at 14,756.05. Half of its 10 main sectors gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Peter Galloway)