Nikkei drops to 10-week lows; automakers tumble on weaker than expected U.S. sales
TOKYO, April 4 Japan's Nikkei share average fell on Tuesday to 10-week lows as the safe-haven yen rose and as automakers tumbled on weaker-than-expected U.S. sales.
TORONTO, June 24 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, helped by gains in the energy sector despite a slip in oil prices as investors held on to hopes for a satisfactory resolution to Greek debt talks.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 42.60 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,947.51, for its third straight gain. Seven of its 10 main sectors ended higher. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Tom Brown)
* Says Ericsson and Cisco to strengthen Nextel IP network in Brazil