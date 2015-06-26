TORONTO, June 26 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as utilities and resources stocks weighed, though it still posted a 1.1 percent gain for the week.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 89.41 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,808.09. All ten main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)