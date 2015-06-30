BRIEF-Spirax-Sarco to buy Flowserve Corp's Gestra for 186 million euros
* Signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Gestra AG and associated businesses from Flowserve Corporation
TORONTO, June 30 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday, rebounding from a 2-percent fall a day earlier, with energy shares leading broad gains as crude rose from three-week lows.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 63.18 points, or 0.44 percent, at 14,553.33. It lost 3 percent in June. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp)
* Signed a conditional sale and purchase agreement to acquire Gestra AG and associated businesses from Flowserve Corporation
* Says Nokia solutions and Networks completes offer with a holding exceeding 90 percent of all Comptel shares and votes and opens a subsequent offer period