TORONTO, July 3 Canada's main stock index rose on Friday, recording its third straight daily gain as strength in financials helped overcome a decline in the energy sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 44.40 points, or 0.3 percent, at 14,682.39. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)