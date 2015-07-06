CEE MARKETS-Czech bonds firm as CNB meets, crown cap seen staying for now

* Czech central bank not expected to remove crown cap * Czech 2-year bonds trade at 2-week low yields * Good auction seen in Hungary on loose central bank policy * Croatian stocks tumble on concerns over food group Agrokor By Sandor Peto and Jason Hovet BUDAPEST/PRAGUE, March 30 Czech short-term government debt firmed on Thursday as the country's central bank (CNB) holds its last meeting before the end of its "hard commitment" to keep its cap on the crown's v