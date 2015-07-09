TORONTO, July 9 Canada's main stock index ended sharply lower on Thursday, with investors shunning most sectors in a broad retreat, while some miners found favor as gold and copper prices rose.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 133.58 points, or 0.93 percent, at 14,278.49. All ten main sectors fell. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)