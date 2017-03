TORONTO, July 10 Canada's main stock index jumped on Friday, with investors shrugging off heavy losses from earlier in the week as worries over the Greek debt crisis abated and Chinese equities gained strongly for a second straight session.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 132.58 points, or 0.93 percent, at 14,411.07. It fell 1.8 percent over the course of the week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)