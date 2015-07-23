TORONTO, July 23 Canada's main stock index declined for a fifth straight session on Thursday, hit by losses in the heavyweight financials, energy and materials sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 41.75 points, or 0.29 percent, at 14,265.37. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)