TORONTO, July 24 Canada's main stock index fell on Friday as weak oil prices dragged down shares of energy producers, offsetting a gain in the mining sector.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 79.13 points, or 0.55 percent, at 14,186.24. Six of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)