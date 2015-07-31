TORONTO, July 31 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Friday, its fourth straight session of gains, as investors saw value in some beaten-down miners and banks that have also been under pressure.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 85.66 points, or 0.60 percent, at 14,468.44. It gained 3.3 percent on the week after a sharp slide to below 14,000 last week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)