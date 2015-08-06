TORONTO Aug 6 Canada's main stock index ended lower on Thursday, dragged down by weakness in the financial and healthcare sectors ahead of the U.S. July jobs report on Friday.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index officially closed down 97.08 points, or 0.67 percent, at 14,405.91. Seven of the 10 main sectors on the index were in the red. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Peter Galloway)