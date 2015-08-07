US STOCKS-Wall St falls as doubts mount about Trump healthcare bill
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
TORONTO Aug 7 Canada's main stock index closed lower on Friday, weighed down by a retreat in energy stocks as oil prices recorded their sixth weekly loss, and by a pullback in heavyweight financial names.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended down 103.21 points, or 0.72 percent, at 14,302.70. It lost 1.1 percent over the holiday-shortened week. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)
* Alphabet falls after YouTube ad row; top drag on S&P, Nasdaq
WASHINGTON, March 23 Jay Clayton, the Wall Street attorney tapped by President Donald Trump to lead the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, on Thursday defended himself against Democrats' charges that multiple conflicts of interest would force him to miss too many SEC votes.