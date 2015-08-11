* TSX ends down 51.72 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,414.67
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall
TORONTO Aug 11 Canada's main stock index fell
on Tuesday, hurt by China's devaluation of the yuan, which
clobbered commodity prices and raised investor concerns about
growth in the world's second-largest economy.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed down 51.72 points, or 0.36
percent, at 14,414.67. Seven of the 10 main sectors lost ground.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)