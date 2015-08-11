* TSX ends down 51.72 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,414.67

* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups fall

TORONTO Aug 11 Canada's main stock index fell on Tuesday, hurt by China's devaluation of the yuan, which clobbered commodity prices and raised investor concerns about growth in the world's second-largest economy.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 51.72 points, or 0.36 percent, at 14,414.67. Seven of the 10 main sectors lost ground. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)