TORONTO Aug 17 Canada's main stock index fell on Monday, weighed down by losses among financial stocks and the battered energy sector as U.S. oil prices tested 2009 lows, while gains among gold miners limited the overall losses.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 26.35 points, or 0.18 percent, at 14,251.53. Six of its 10 main sectors declined. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)