Teva Pharm may fire 6,000 workers -Israeli media report
JERUSALEM, March 23 Teva Pharmaceutical Industries may fire as many as 6,000 workers worldwide as part of a multi-year efficiency plan, Israel's Calcalist news website reported on Thursday.
TORONTO Aug 24 Canada's main stock index ended down more than 3 percent on Monday, part of a global equity selloff prompted by a plunge in the Chinese stock market and sinking prices for crude oil, a major Canadian export.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 420.93 points, or 3.12 percent, at 13,052.74. All 10 main groups fell at least 1 percent, with the energy sector off 4.3 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
FRANKFURT, March 23 Some euro zone banks may need to be unwound if they become unviable, the European Central Bank's top supervisor said on Thursday, just as the Italian government seeks to bail out two regional lenders.