* TSX ends down 5.95 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,859.12

* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups fall; energy offsets

TORONTO Aug 31 Canada's main stock index ended barely lower on Monday, as solid gains among heavyweight oil and gas companies offset falls in most other sectors.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 5.95 points, or 0.04 percent, at 13,859.12. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)