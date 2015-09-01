TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index ended sharply lower on Tuesday, in a broad retreat led by a slump in oil and gas stocks which tracked crude oil prices down as weak Chinese data weighed.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 377.22 points, or 2.72 percent, at 13,481.90. All 10 main sectors fell, with financials off 2.8 percent and the energy group losing 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)