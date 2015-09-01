BRIEF-Condor announces 2016 year end results
* Condor Petroleum - combined production from Shoba and Taskuduk oil fields has averaged 522 barrels per day in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
TORONTO, Sept 1 Canada's main stock index ended sharply lower on Tuesday, in a broad retreat led by a slump in oil and gas stocks which tracked crude oil prices down as weak Chinese data weighed.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 377.22 points, or 2.72 percent, at 13,481.90. All 10 main sectors fell, with financials off 2.8 percent and the energy group losing 4.6 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
* Condor Petroleum - combined production from Shoba and Taskuduk oil fields has averaged 522 barrels per day in three months ended December 31, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
BUENOS AIRES, March 22 Argentina's provinces have agreed to craft a new law with the federal government that would prevent provincial spending from rising faster than inflation, the Treasury Ministry said in a statement on Wednesday.