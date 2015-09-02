* TSX ends up 63.35 points, or 0.47 percent, at 13,545.25
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups rise
TORONTO, Sept 2 Canada's main stock index ended
half a percent higher on Wednesday in volatile trade, with gains
in Valeant Pharmaceuticals International Inc and
financial stocks eclipsing weakness in the energy sector.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
unofficially closed up 63.35 points, or 0.47 percent,
at 13,545.25. Seven of its 10 main groups gained.
