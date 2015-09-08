MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 26
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
TORONTO, Sept 8 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Tuesday as gains in copper and oil prices helped boost shares of mining and energy companies.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index closed up 152.36 points, or 1.13 percent, at 13,630.67. (Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)
DUBAI, March 26 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
March 25 Uber Technologies Inc suspended its pilot program for driverless cars on Saturday after a vehicle equipped with the nascent technology crashed on an Arizona roadway, the ride-hailing company and local police said.