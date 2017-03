TORONTO, Sept 9 Canada's main stock index fell on Wednesday, hurt by a retreat in the energy sector as the price of oil fell nearly 4 percent, while Bombardier Inc jumped 24 percent after Reuters reported it had rejected a Chinese takeover of its rail business.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 98.82 points, or 0.72 percent, at 13,531.85. Eight of its 10 main groups slipped. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Matthew Lewis)