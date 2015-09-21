UPDATE 1-Rig contractor Ocean RIG files for bankruptcy protection in U.S.
March 28 Ocean RIG UDW Inc, a Cyprus-based rig contractor, filed for Chapter 15 bankruptcy protection in a U.S. court amid a deep and prolonged downturn in the industry.
TORONTO, Sept 21 Canada's main stock index ended up almost 1 percent on Monday, boosted by decent gains across most sectors as a jump in crude oil prices helped energy companies and financials also rose.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially ended up 132.54 points, or 0.97 percent, at 13,779.44. Eight of its 10 main groups gained. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by James Dalgleish)
* Greenlight Capital proposes GM change capital structure to "unlock substantial shareholder value"