BRIEF-Aviva looks to sell Friends Provident International for up to $750 mln- WSJ, citing sources
TORONTO, Sept 23 Canada's main stock index ended down in low-volume trade on Wednesday, with energy shares leading the fall as crude oil prices tumbled.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed down 107.40 points, or 0.80 percent, at 13,383.69. All 10 main sectors fell, with the energy group giving up 2.2 percent. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
March 28 Britain's FTSE 100 index is seen opening up 24 points on Tuesday, according to financial bookmakers. * TESCO: Two of Tesco Plc's biggest shareholders have called on the supermarket group to withdraw its 3.7 billion-pound ($4.7 billion) agreed offer for wholesaler Booker Group Plc, potentially casting doubt on the deal's progress. * LLOYDS OF LONDON: Lloyds of London, the world's largest speciality insurance market, will this week pick Brussels or Luxembourg