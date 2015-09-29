TORONTO, Sept 29 Canada's main stock index ended slightly higher on Tuesday in see-saw trade as a 4.4 percent fall in Valeant Pharmaceuticals was more than offset by gains from some heavyweight banks and energy companies.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 32.38 points, or 0.25 percent, at 13,036.96. Seven of its 10 main groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)