Government orders Wells Fargo to reinstate whistleblower
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
TORONTO Oct 14 Canada's main stock index finished higher on Wednesday as gains in gold miners and energy companies offset declines in most other sectors, including the hefty financials group.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 30.60 points, or 0.22 percent, at 13,875.33. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Diane Craft)
April 3 The federal government has ordered Wells Fargo to reinstate a former bank manager who lost his job after reporting suspected fraudulent behavior at the bank.
SAO PAULO/BRASILIA, April 3 Brazil's banks are prepared to cope with a potential rise in corporate loans in or at risk of default, the central bank said on Monday, a sign efforts by lenders to refinance looming debt maturities are slowly easing the country's worst credit crunch in two decades.