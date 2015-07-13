BRIEF-Sompo Holdings subsidiary completes acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
TORONTO, July 13 Canada's main stock index ended higher on Monday, in a broad move helped by a deal between euro zone creditors and Greece to keep the near-bankrupt country in the single currency.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 122.15 points, or 0.85 percent, at 14,533.22. All 10 main sectors rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)
* Says subsidiary Sompo Japan Nipponkoa Insurance Inc. completed acquisition of Endurance Specialty Holdings Ltd. on March 28 , or March 29(Japan time)
(Adds comment, detail, updates prices) By Melanie Burton MELBOURNE, March 29 London copper held steady near its highest in more than a week on Wednesday, buoyed by brighter data from the United STates, and expectations of seasonally improving second-quarter demand. U.S. consumer confidence surged to a more than 16-year high in March amid growing labor market optimism while the goods trade deficit narrowed sharply in February, indicating the economy was regaining momentu