TORONTO, July 15 Canada's main stock index rose on Wednesday, shrugging off slips in energy and materials stocks, with shares of banks and insurers higher after the Bank of Canada cut interest rates.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 62.88 points, or 0.43 percent, at 14,662.28. Eight of the index's 10 main industry groups rose. (Reporting by Alastair Sharp, editing by G Crosse)