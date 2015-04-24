(Updates with analyst's comment, stock movements)

* TSX dips 1.33 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,391.02

* Four of the index's 10 main groups retreat

* Energy down 0.4 percent, materials up 0.2 percent

By Solarina Ho

TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index was little changed on Friday as losses in oil and gas and gold-mining shares were offset by modest gains in other sectors.

The most influential decliners on the index included miner Goldcorp Inc, which fell 1.35 percent to C$23.39, and oil company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which declined 0.8 percent to C$40.54.

The overall energy group retreated 0.4 percent, while the materials group was up 0.2 percent, despite the declines by a number of gold miners in the group.

The two resource sectors combined make up more than 30 percent of the TSX's weight. Gold futures fell 1.2 percent to $1,180 on Friday. U.S. crude prices were down 1.5 percent at $56.85.

At 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index was off 1.33 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,391.02.

Of the index's 10 main groups, four retreated. Declining issues slightly outnumbered advancing ones, for a 1.02-to-1 ratio on the downside.

"Global equity markets are trying to incorporate slower than expected global economic growth and earnings," said Subodh Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates.

"Sentiment shifts quite a lot day to day ... I think that the markets are going back to looking at fundamentals, and fundamentals have not been quite as strong as people have hoped."

A 4.1 percent climb by diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd , helped offset some of the losses by gold miners.

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd was among the most influential gainers on the index, jumping 8.5 percent to C$65.7 as analysts cheered first quarter results that beat expectations.

($1=$1.22 Canadian) (Editing by Peter Galloway)