* TSX dips 1.33 points, or 0.01 percent, to 15,391.02
* Four of the index's 10 main groups retreat
* Energy down 0.4 percent, materials up 0.2 percent
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, April 24 Canada's main stock index was
little changed on Friday as losses in oil and gas and
gold-mining shares were offset by modest gains in other sectors.
The most influential decliners on the index included miner
Goldcorp Inc, which fell 1.35 percent to C$23.39, and oil
company Canadian Natural Resources Ltd, which declined
0.8 percent to C$40.54.
The overall energy group retreated 0.4 percent, while the
materials group was up 0.2 percent, despite the declines by a
number of gold miners in the group.
The two resource sectors combined make up more than 30
percent of the TSX's weight. Gold futures fell 1.2
percent to $1,180 on Friday. U.S. crude prices were down
1.5 percent at $56.85.
At 10:45 a.m. EDT (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was off 1.33 points, or 0.01
percent, at 15,391.02.
Of the index's 10 main groups, four retreated. Declining
issues slightly outnumbered advancing ones, for a 1.02-to-1
ratio on the downside.
"Global equity markets are trying to incorporate slower than
expected global economic growth and earnings," said Subodh
Kumar, chief investment strategist at Subodh Kumar & Associates.
"Sentiment shifts quite a lot day to day ... I think that
the markets are going back to looking at fundamentals, and
fundamentals have not been quite as strong as people have
hoped."
A 4.1 percent climb by diversified miner Teck Resources Ltd
, helped offset some of the losses by gold miners.
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd was among the most
influential gainers on the index, jumping 8.5 percent to C$65.7
as analysts cheered first quarter results that beat
expectations.
($1=$1.22 Canadian)
