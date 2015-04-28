(Updates with fresh details throughout, analyst comment)
* TSX ends up 1.99 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,346.07
* Six of the index's 10 main groups rise
* Energy stocks down 0.8 percent, materials group up 1.4
percent
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, April 28 Canada's main stock index
barely rose on Tuesday, with a gap between the winning fortunes
of mining shares and the sharp falls of energy and industrial
stocks as investors shied away from big bets ahead of a U.S.
Federal Reserve pronouncement.
Investors will turn their focus to domestic corporate
results in coming days and weeks, with energy names coming in
for the most detailed scrutiny.
Traders are also waiting for an update from the Fed on
Wednesday for clues on the likely timing of an expected rate
increase.
"All in all it's a recipe for investors to stay on the
sidelines until there's more clarity on where we go from here,"
said Elvis Picardo, strategist at Global Securities in
Vancouver.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
closed up 1.99 points, or 0.01 percent, at 15,346.07.
Bullion gained 1 percent, helping major producers push the
index higher. Barrick Gold Corp rose 3 percent to
C$15.99, and Goldcorp Inc added 2.8 percent to C$23.85.
"Gold stocks are rallying because they've been down in the
dumps for the longest time," Picardo said.
The decliners included Enbridge Inc, which fell 1.7
percent to C$64.76, and Transcanada Corp, which fell
1.8 percent to C$57.04.
The overall energy group retreated 0.8 percent. Crude prices
were under pressure from record U.S. stockpiles.
Railway stocks were also among the decliners, with Canadian
National Railway Co off 0.8 percent at C$78.64 and
Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd down 0.8 percent at
C$234.55.
A run of lukewarm U.S. economic data during the first
quarter has pushed the likelihood of a Fed interest rate
increase to the second half of 2015.
"(The market's) just trying to figure a timing on when we
might see an uptick in interest rates," said Brian Pow, vice
president of research and equity analyst at Acumen Capital
Partners in Calgary.
Pow noted that crude prices holding near 2015 highs was
positive and that the market could see some recovery if prices
stay at current levels.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Ted Botha and Steve
Orlofsky)