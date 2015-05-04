(Updates with fresh details, market reaction and analyst
comments)
* TSX up 48.5 points, or 0.32 percent, to 15,388.27
* Nine of the TSX's 10 main groups were higher
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 4 Canada's main stock index rose
broadly on Monday on upbeat investor sentiment, with
across-the-board gains led by the materials group and
Alimentation Couche-Tard stock.
Convenience store operator Couche-Tard was by far the most
influential gainer on the index. Its shares climbed 4.3 percent
to C$47.46, recouping a chunk of last week's losses, after the
company issued a statement to clarify that the Circle K Corp
referenced in a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing in the United
States was not its subsidiary.
Barrick Gold Corp was up 1.1 percent at C$16.08,
helped in large part by higher gold prices, which rebounded from
six-week lows hit last week. Gold futures rose 1.3
percent to $1,189.4.
Other influential movers on the index included Manulife
Financial, which rose 1.09 percent to C$22.34, and Bank of Nova
Scotia, which advanced 0.4 percent to C$67.11. The heavily
weighted financials group, which make up nearly 35 percent of
the index's weight, climbed 0.4 percent.
At 10:45 a.m. ET (1445 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index rose 48.5 points, or 0.32
percent, to 15,388.27.
Of the index's 10 main groups, nine rose.
"The risk rally has been intact," said Fergal Smith,
managing market strategist at Action Economics, noting that
market sentiment was generally optimistic.
Investors appeared upbeat that a deal will be reached in
Greece, where concerns have heightened over the country's debt
crisis, while in the United States, recent data have indicated
that the economy appeared to be climbing out of a lackluster
first quarter and the Federal Reserve was still prepared to hike
rates sometime later this year, even if moves would not be
overly aggressive.
"In Canada, the run up in crude oil has also been supportive
of the energy sector," Smith said.
After plunging more than 50 percent last year, crude prices
have slowly recovered some of their hefty losses. It touched its
highest level in 2015 on Monday before retreating.
U.S. crude prices were down 0.9 percent to $58.64,
while Brent crude lost 0.5 percent to $66.13.
Energy stocks were down 0.2 percent, with Canadian Natural
Resources the biggest drag on the TSX. Shares fell 0.5
percent to C$39.73.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by
160 to 82, for a 1.95-to-1 ratio on the upside.
The index was posting three new 52-week highs and no new
lows.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Ted Botha)