* Eight of 10 main index sectors decline
TORONTO May 5 Canada's main stock index
declined on Tuesday as weakness in the financial sector overcame
a rally in oil prices that drove shares of energy companies
higher.
Oil prices climbed to their highest levels in 2015, boosting
shares of energy producers by about 1 percent.
Overall eight of the 10 main sectors on the benchmark index
were in the red, following gains in recent sessions. The TSX is
still up about 4.6 percent so far this year.
"It's a negative on the day. We'll probably continue to
drift lower here," said Colin Cieszynski, chief market
strategist at CMC Markets.
"We are in a situation where the markets have had a massive
rally for the last couple of years, and they are now digesting
it," he added. "They are struggling to get higher."
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
was down 67 points, or 0.44 percent, at 15,300.47 in
mid-morning trading.
Financials, the index's most heavily weighted sector, lost
0.3 percent. Bank of Montreal gave back 0.6 percent to
C$78.60, and Bank of Nova Scotia declined 0.7 percent
to C$66.69.
In the energy sector, Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
jumped 1.4 percent to C$40.16 and Suncor Energy Inc
was up 0.6 percent at C$39.32.
(Reporting by John Tilak; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli)