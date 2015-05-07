(Adds details, comment from Brough, closing market figures)
* TSX rises 64.93 points, or 0.43 percent at 15,088.82
* Eight of the index's 10 main groups advance
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 7 Canada's main stock index rose
broadly on Thursday, reversing a retreat in early trading as
resource stocks turned positive, but energy companies posted
another round of heavy declines as crude prices sank.
The heavily weighted materials group, home to mining and
other resource companies, finished 1.7 percent higher after
rebounding from early losses. The sector has remained rangebound
for much of the last two months, however.
"There's so much volatility in these sectors. Everyday is a
good news/bad news day and as a result you get these wiggling
around in prices without much overall direction," said Julie
Brough, vice president at Morgan Meighen & Associates.
Potash Corp was among the most influential gainers,
rising 2.5 percent to C$39.66. A number of gold miners also
performed well, including Agnico Eagle Mines Ltd, which
rose 3.2 percent to close at C$38.11.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
finished up 64.93 points, or 0.43 percent, at
15,088.82.
Of the index's 10 main groups, eight climbed. Advancing
issues outnumbered declining ones by a 1.23-to-1 ratio on the
upside.
Financial stocks staged a late session rally to finish in
positive territory, rising a modest 0.1 percent.
Telecoms gained 2.2 percent, with Manitoba Telecom Services
jumping 6.7 percent to C$27.38. The company said it
would cut jobs at its Allstream unit and slash its dividend
following a strategic review.
Telus Corp shares rose 1.9 percent to C$42.80 after
reporting a higher quarterly profit.
Energy stocks were battered for a third straight session,
falling 1.6 percent, hurt in large part as crude prices sank 3
percent from 2015 highs hit on Wednesday, as oil was pressured
by a rebounding U.S. dollar.
Stocks were hit on Wednesday following the shocking victory
of the left-leaning New Democratic party in Alberta that sparked
concerns over how policy changes might impact the oil-rich
province. The markets have since calmed down, analysts say, but
uncertainty is expected to linger.
"Today oil is down, so that's dragging them down," said Paul
Hand, managing director at RBC Capital Markets. "But the
(election) hangover's going to be around for a while."
Suncor Energy Inc was the most influential decliner,
falling 1.7 to C$36.39. Crescent Point Energy Co fell
2.7 percent to end at C$29.90.
Bombardier Inc shares surged 6.7 percent to close
at C$2.54 after the company outlined plans to list a minority
stake in its rail unit and reported a quarterly profit that
topped market expectations.
(Editing by David Gregorio)