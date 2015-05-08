TORONTO May 8 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday as upbeat economic data reflected strength in the U.S. labor market and shares of energy producers climbed with the price of U.S. crude oil.

The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 81.20 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,170.02. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)