BRIEF-Scotiabank and Cardtronics renew 7-eleven Canada ABM agreement
TORONTO May 8 Canada's main stock index advanced on Friday as upbeat economic data reflected strength in the U.S. labor market and shares of energy producers climbed with the price of U.S. crude oil.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index unofficially closed up 81.20 points, or 0.54 percent, at 15,170.02. Eight of the 10 main sectors on the index were higher. (Reporting by John Tilak)
LONDON, March 23 Investors snapped up financial stocks and government bonds from the euro zone's weakest countries on Thursday after banks took more cheap long-term loans from the European Central Bank than expected in the final round of a crisis-fighting scheme.