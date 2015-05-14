(Adds analyst comment, market details)
* TSX up 48.59 points, or 0.32 percent, at 15,029.31
* Eight of the TSX's 10 main groups higher
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 14 Canada's main stock index rose
on Thursday as resource stocks, buoyed by a gold rally, helped
the market rebound from recent losses.
The most influential movers on the index were Goldcorp Inc
, which rose 2.84 percent to C$23.90, and Barrick Gold
Corp, which advanced 1.5 percent to C$16.07.
The overall materials sector, home to mining companies,
climbed 1.3 percent.
Gold prices touched a three-month high as the U.S. dollar
retreated again following the latest batch of mixed U.S. data.
Gold futures were up 0.6 percent at $1,225.6.
At 10:43 a.m. EDT (1443 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was up 48.59 points, or 0.32
percent, at 15,029.31.
Eight of the index's 10 main groups were higher. Advancing
issues outnumbered declining ones on the TSX by 158 to 82, for a
1.93-to-1 ratio on the upside.
"The market's starting to react to a better tone in
earnings. The other thing is importantly ... a stronger tone
from energy," said Paul Taylor, CIO, Fundamental Equities, BMO
Asset Management Inc.
But Taylor cautioned that overall, the TSX was not trading
at a level commensurate to the full-year earnings expected from
companies.
"We still feel that unless we get a dramatically different
trajectory in the price of oil, the Canadian equity market is
ahead of itself."
Energy stocks were flat, with Encana Corp shares up
1.7 percent at C$16.57 and Canadian Natural Resources
falling 0.4 percent to C$38.15.
Oil prices, which have rallied sharply in recent weeks,
remained within striking distance of 2015 highs, though trading
was choppy on Thursday. U.S. crude prices were down 0.8
percent at $60.03, while Brent crude lost 0.2 percent to
$66.69.
Bombardier Inc shares rose 1.6 percent to C$2.59
after the company announced plans to cut 1,750 jobs in its
business-jet unit.
Canadian Tire Corp advanced 0.7 percent to
C$127.38 after the company reported a better-than-expected
quarterly profit.
The heavily weighted financials were off 0.1 percent.
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Matthew Lewis)