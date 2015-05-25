(Updates and adds details, analyst's comments)
* TSX down 5.65 points, or 0.04 percent, at 15,195.11
* Seven of the TSX's 10 main groups higher
By Solarina Ho
TORONTO, May 25 Canada's main stock index was
steady on Monday with losses in oil and gas shares offsetting
moderate gains in the heavily weighted financials group and most
other sectors, but trade was quiet due to the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday.
Investors were looking ahead to Canadian bank quarterly
earnings later this week, trying to assess the impact of a
lackluster economy and low energy prices on the sector.
"The big thing this week will be bank earnings. Not only
what they report, but the tone of what they're saying. I think
they're going to say the landscape is positive," said Ian
Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall &
MacTier.
"We have partly recovered here. One time, investors were
concerned about the banks' exposure to energy, but I think
that's passed."
Financial stocks, which make up more than a third of the
index's weight, were up 0.1 percent with Brookfield Asset
Management up 1.0 percent at C$44.55 and Sun Life
Financial Inc rising 1.0 percent to C$40.46.
Those modest gains were not enough to offset the 0.6 percent
retreat in the energy group, which was the index's primary
loser. U.S. crude prices were down 0.5 percent at $59.4,
while Brent crude edged up 0.1 percent to $65.43.
Eight of the 10 biggest drags on the TSX were energy names.
The most influential decliner was Enbridge Inc, which
fell 1.77 percent to C$60.90. Canadian Natural Resources Ltd
followed, declining 1.2 percent to C$38.15.
At 10:39 a.m. EDT (1439 GMT), the Toronto Stock Exchange's
S&P/TSX composite index was down 5.65 points, or 0.04
percent, at 15,195.11. Of the index's 10 main groups, seven made
gains.
Telecoms were up 0.4 percent, while utilities and
industrials both rose just over 0.2 percent.
Advancing issues outnumbered declining ones by 122 to 115,
for a 1.06-to-1 ratio on the upside.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)