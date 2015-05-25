(Adds strategist's comment, updates prices to close)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, May 25 Canada's main stock index edged
lower on Monday as investors took money out of recently rising
energy stocks in trade made sluggish by the U.S. Memorial Day
holiday, but banks firmed ahead of closely watched quarterly
earnings reports.
The energy sector, which accounts for more than 20 percent
of the index's value, was down more than half a percent even as
crude oil prices rose.
Seven of the eight heaviest drags on the index were oil and
gas-related companies, with Enbridge Inc off 2.1
percent at C$60.71, and Cenovus Energy Inc giving up
1.8 percent to C$20.95.
One strategist said some energy stocks may have bounded too
far ahead as oil prices rallied off January's trough, with crude
prices now moving sideways.
"I think the tendency is if you're seeing quick profits,
especially in the oil space, then you take them when you can,"
said Elvis Picardo, strategist at Global Securities.
The Toronto Stock Exchange's S&P/TSX composite index
ended down 13.36 points, or 0.09 percent, to close at
15,187.40, helped by gains in telecoms and utilities.
The heavily weighted financials group rose a bit as
investors awaited bank earnings this week for clues on the
economy.
"The big thing this week will be bank earnings. Not only
what they report, but the tone of what they're saying. I think
they're going to say the landscape is positive," said Ian
Nakamoto, director of research at MacDougall, MacDougall &
MacTier.
Global's Picardo said Bank of Nova Scotia, the most
international of Canada's banks, could be useful as a barometer
of global economic health, while Royal Bank of Canada
and Bank of Montreal offer domestic focus.
Toronto-Dominion Bank, with major operations south of
the border, is considered a decent proxy for U.S. growth, while
all of the country's Big Six banks must deal will the fallout of
low oil prices.
($1=$1.23 Canadian)
(Reporting by Solarina Ho; Editing by Peter Galloway)